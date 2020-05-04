O'FALLON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that EB I-64 at IL 158 will be intermittently restricted to two lanes beginning at 12 AM Monday, May 11, 2020, weather permitting. In addition; the on-ramp from SB IL 158 to EB I-64 and the off-ramp from EB I-64 to NB IL 158 will be closed utilizing a marked detour. This work is required to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contractor on this project is Keeley and Sons. of East St Louis, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: