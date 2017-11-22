COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that lane restrictions will be encountered in the left lane of Southbound I-255, between milepost 14 and milepost 10.4, (IL 3 at Dupo) beginning Monday, November 27 until Friday, December 1 between 7:00 am and 3:30 pm.

These lane restrictions are needed for highway lighting repairs in the median.

Traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

