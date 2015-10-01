COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces DAILY CLOSURE of the Kampsville Ferry between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. beginning Monday, October 5, 2015, weather permitting.

The road will open and traffic will be allowed to cross the ferry nightly between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Motorists will need to utilize IL 100 and Eldred Road to circumvent the daily closures. This work is expected to be completed by 6:00 p.m. on October 9, 2015.

The road closure is necessary for milling and resurfacing operations on the approaches to the ferry crossing on both the Calhoun and Greene County sides of the Kampsville Ferry to repair the deteriorated pavement caused by the flooding earlier in the year. The Department’s Day Labor and District 8 Operations forces will be performing this work.

Traffic control devices including dynamic message boards will be utilized to advise travelers of the closure. The Department asks that motorists look for ROAD CLOSED AHEAD signs, reduce speed, watch for slow moving or stopped traffic, and allow for additional time to travel around the closure.

