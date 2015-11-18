COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that a daytime ramp closure will be encountered on the exit ramp from westbound I-55/64 to southbound Tudor Avenue, east of the Poplar Street Bridge.

Weather permitting, the ramp will be closed to traffic on Friday, Nov. 20, 2015, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. During this time, motorists travelling to Tudor Avenue will need to utilize alternate routes. The ramp closure is needed to perform a bridge inspection. It is anticipated this work will be completed November 20, 2015.

Traffic control devices and message boards will be utilized during this ramp closure to assist motorists travelling near the work zone. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, and use extreme caution while travelling in the vicinity of this work zone.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane restriction will be encountered on eastbound I-70, approximately 2 miles east of Pocahontas.

The right lane of eastbound I-70 will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015 and should be re-opened to traffic on Monday, November 23, 2015. The left lane of eastbound I-70 will remain open to traffic during this work.

Article continues after sponsor message

The lane closure is needed to perform emergency bridge deck repairs.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and use additional caution when traveling near and throughout this work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8. Additional information is also available at www.stl-traffic.org/.

More like this: