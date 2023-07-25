HAMEL – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane closures in both directions on I-55. The Northbound direction will have one lane closed between Illinois Route 143 and Illinois Route 140.

The Southbound direction will have one lane closed between 143 and I-270. All lane closures will be beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, weather permitting. One lane, in each direction, will remain open at all times.

In addition to this work, the ramp from IL 4 to I-55 Northbound will be fully closed during the same time frame. This work is needed for road repairs and all lanes will be open by 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons, Inc of E. St. Louis.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

