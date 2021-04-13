DELHI – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces a complete closure of Delhi Road between US 67 and Schaffer Road, beginning Monday, April 19, 2021, weather permitting. This closure will start at 6:00 AM and will last no more than one week. This work is necessary to realign and build Delhi Road as part of the ongoing US 67 Delhi Bypass project.

Delhi Road will be totally closed to traffic in this area so drivers will need to use an alternate route during this time. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Baxmeyer Construction of Waterloo, IL.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

