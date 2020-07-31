Columbia – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced nighttime lane closures on southbound I-255 from 2 miles north of exit 6 (Columbia exit) to 1 mile south of the same exit beginning at 6:00 PM on Monday, August 3, 2020, weather permitting. This work is necessary to do pavement repairs and is expected to be complete by August 10, 2020.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Kinney Contractors, Inc. of Raymond, IL.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

