EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - This week, the Wood River Drainage and Levee District (WRDLD) partnered with Keller Construction and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to prevent erosion near the Wood River Pump Station.

The Wood River Pump Station drains water to prevent flooding, and WRDLD manages the Wood River levee system. Natural erosion has occurred near the pump station, which required a routine but large response from WRDLD, Keller Construction and IDOT.

“Our contractor, Keller Construction, Inc., placed approximately 600 tons of IDOT RR3 riprap on the slope of the Wood River Pump Station impoundment to repair erosion and prevent future issues with the same,” explained WRDLD executive director Kevin Williams.

This project was focused in the southeast quadrant of the intersection of Illinois Routes 3 and 143, near the city limits of Wood River. Keller Construction, which is based in Glen Carbon, lined the slope with IDOT’s approved side RR3 riprap.

The term “riprap” refers to rocks used to prevent erosion. The rocks are commonly granite or limestone. Riprap is checked annually and replaced approximately every five years or when needed.

For more information about WRDLD and their projects, visit their official website.

