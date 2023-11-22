IDOR Offers Online Safety Tips As Black Friday And Holiday Shopping Season Approaches Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) reminds Illinois taxpayers to remain watchful against potential online threats while conducting Black Friday and other holiday shopping this year. Article continues after sponsor message “IDOR, members of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and other state tax administrators all work together to safeguard taxpayers year-round,” explained IDOR Director David Harris. “Whether shopping online or browsing social media sites, people can put their personal information at risk to criminals.” Without proper online safety, thieves can potentially steal personal information. Below are some safety tips to help protect against these attacks: Protect personal information . Refrain from revealing too much personal information online. Birthdates, addresses, age, and financial information, such as bank accounts and Social Security Numbers, are among things that should not be shared freely.

More like this: