SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) wants to remind local units of governments that while they still must pay prevailing wages for public works projects, a 2019 change in the law means they no longer need to adopt a prevailing wage ordinance or file it with IDOL.

“While most local governments are aware of the change, some continue to adopt prevailing wage ordinances and attempt to file them with the Illinois Department of Labor. That is no longer a requirement,” said IDOL Director Michael Kleinik.

The enactment of Public Act 100-1177, which took effect June 1, 2019, relieves local units of government from the former requirement of passing a prevailing wage ordinance, publishing it and filing it with the Illinois Department of Labor.

The prevailing wage schedules for each county in the state are now ascertained by IDOL and published on its website.

The changes to the Prevailing Wage Act also required IDOL to create an electronic database of certified payrolls where contractors will submit certified payrolls directly online rather than filing them with the local government.

Here is a link to the current prevailing wage rates for Illinois counties: https://www2.illinois.gov/idol/Laws-Rules/CONMED/Pages/Rates/2020/March-Rates.aspx

