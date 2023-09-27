CHICAGO - It’s Life Insurance Awareness Month, and the Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) has already helped life insurance consumers collect more than $8 Million this year from lost or unclaimed policies, using our Life Policy Locator. It’s a free tool available on the IDOI website that anyone may use to find out if they are the beneficiary of a deceased relative’s lost or missing life insurance policy or annuity contract.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Families deserve to receive the benefits that their deceased loved one provided for their financial security,” said IDOI Director Dana Popish Severinghaus. “In Illinois, insurance companies must attempt to find the beneficiaries of deceased policyholders when life insurance or annuity proceeds remain unpaid, and our life policy locator service helps simplify that search process. We urge consumers to follow the instructions available on our website to begin the search for their share of unclaimed insurance benefits.”

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) reports that millions of dollars in life insurance benefits remain unclaimed each year.

Article continues after sponsor message

You can check for unclaimed life insurance policies at these sites:

IDOI: Life Policy Locator

Illinois State Treasurer: https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/

National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Life Insurance Policy Locator: Life Insurance Policy Locator (naic.org)

If you need additional assistance, you can contact the Illinois Department of Insurance at DOI.LifePolicyLocator@illinois.gov or call (866) 445-5364.

More like this:

Nov 7, 2023 - Statement From Blue Cross and Blue Shield Of Illinois On IDOI Finding

Nov 9, 2023 - Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs Returns $18.9 Million In Missing Money in October

Nov 18, 2023 - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs Sets Online Auction Of Unclaimed Property From Nov. 27 To Dec. 1

Nov 2, 2023 - IDOI Announces ACA Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment And Releases Rates For The 2024 Plan Year

Sep 12, 2023 - Treasurer Frerichs Returns Nearly $800,000 in Unclaimed Property at the 2023 Illinois State Fair and DuQuoin State Fair

 