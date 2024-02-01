CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) announces record-high final enrollment numbers for the 2024 Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment Period.

According to federal CMS data, 398,814 Illinoisans enrolled in ACA Marketplace plans during Open Enrollment from November 1st through January 16th. Nationally, the total number of people who signed up for ACA Marketplace coverage topped 21.3 million. *

"Here in Illinois, we’ve seen a record-high 16% jump in ACA Marketplace enrollment over last year, revealing that Illinoisans are taking advantage of the opportunity to enroll in comprehensive health coverage provided by the Affordable Care Act,” said IDOI Director Dana Popish Severinghaus. “We remain committed to helping Illinoisans without health insurance get high-quality coverage that fits their needs and budget.”

Popish Severinghaus said now that Open Enrollment is over, the Get Covered Illinois team will focus on increasing awareness about Special Enrollment Periods. “If you’ve lost job-based health coverage, gotten married or divorced, had a baby, adopted a child, or experienced certain life-changing events, you may be eligible for a Special Enrollment Period to purchase an ACA Marketplace plan. We encourage you to visit Getcoveredillinois.gov to learn more about qualifying life events for the Special Enrollment Period.”

Get Covered Illinois Executive Director, Laura Pellikan, said that consumers who are eligible for a Special Enrollment Period may also qualify for financial help provided by the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“Advanced premium tax credits are available to qualified consumers, but only if you buy coverage directly through the ACA Marketplace at Getcoveredillinois.gov or Healthcare.gov,” Pellikan explained. “Last year, more than 88% of Illinois enrollees received advanced premium tax credits to help reduce the cost of their monthly premiums. We want Illinoisans previously enrolled in Medicaid coverage to know that they may be eligible for the subsidies.”

Nationally, consumers previously enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP coverage accounted for 15% of ACA Marketplace plan selections made in states using the HealthCare.gov enrollment platform. According to HealthCare.gov, four in five customers nationwide can find health care coverage for $10 or less per month after subsidies. *

Get Covered Illinois (GCI), a division of the Illinois Department of Insurance, is the official health marketplace or "exchange" for Illinois consumers to purchase quality, affordable health insurance, facilitated by the federal government through the ACA Marketplace.

For more information about qualifying for an ACA Marketplace Special Enrollment Period and for free enrollment help, visit: www.Getcoveredillinois.gov.

* Marketplace 2024 Open Enrollment Period Report: Final National Snapshot

