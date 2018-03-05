Spring Turkey Applications: 2018 Illinois Spring Wild Turkey Season permits still available after the lottery drawings will be sold over the counter by DNR Direct license and permit vendors beginning on March 13. Go to the IDNR website for more information:

https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/TurkeyHunting.aspx

2018 Licenses Now Available: Illinois fishing, hunting and sportsman combination licenses for 2018 are now available from DNR Direct license and permit vendors throughout Illinois, or online through the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov. The new license year in Illinois begins on April 1, and 2018 licenses are valid through March 31, 2019.

Seed Packets Available: The IDNR Mason State Nursery has developed a seed mix of Illinois native forbs and grasses that is suitable for use in developing a monarch/pollinator habitat. One packet of these seeds will cover about one-fifth of an acre. The cost is $40.00 per packet, plus shipping and handling. The state nursery also has Illinois native plants available for sale in containers. The container plants must be picked up at the Mason State Nursery in Topeka, Illinois. Tree seedlings are also available for sale. For complete ordering information, visit https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/conservation/Forestry/Pages/Tree-Nurseries.aspx.

Hunter and Boating Safety Education Courses: Register now for Hunter Safety Education and Boating Safety Education courses from the IDNR. Check the IDNR website for class dates and locations:

https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/safety/Pages/VolunteerServiceCoordinators.aspx

Fishing Information Booklet: The 2018 Illinois Fishing Information guide is available at many IDNR license and permit vendor locations, and in PDF format online at this link:

https://www.ifishillinois.org/regulations/2018FishingGuide.pdf

Regulations in the guide are effective April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019. A reminder to anglers, and would-be anglers, that Illinois Free Fishing Days for 2018 will be during the Father’s Day weekend – June 15-18.

The Cahokia World and Mississippian Women: The Illinois State Museum’s monthly Paul Mickey Learning Series program for March features the role women played in Mississippian culture, beliefs and mythology in ancient Illinois. The free program begins at 7:00 p.m. on Wed., March 7 at the Illinois State Museum auditorium in Springfield. The program will be presented by Bill Iseminger, Asst. Site Manager at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville. For additional information, contact events@illinoisstatemuseum.org or phone 217-558-6696.

Becoming an Outdoors Woman: Registration is open for the IDNR ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ Workshop on June 8-10 at the Lorado Taft Field Campus in Oregon, Illinois. ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ workshops are designed to provide introductory instruction and experiences in many outdoor-related activities and skills. The cost per person is $240, which includes meals, lodging, four instructional classes, use of class materials/supplies, transportation during the workshop, and more. Registration materials can be downloaded from the BOW webpage www.dnr.illinois.gov/recreation/BOW. Register soon, as only a few reservations are left (there is a limit of 90 participants).

Archery Deer Applications for Beaver Dam/Horseshoe Lake: Archery deer hunting applications are available through March 30 for the special drawings at Beaver Dam State Park, Carlinville, and through March 31 for the special drawings at Horseshoe Lake State Park, Granite City for the 2018-19 Illinois Archery Deer Hunting Season. Hunters can obtain an application either online or from park offices to apply. Site-specific applications will offer nine weekly intervals at Horseshoe Lake State Park and 11 weekly intervals at Beaver Dam State Park. Applicants must prioritize their hunting weeks and will be selected randomly in a lottery drawing. Find details here: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/news/Documents/IDNR-ArcheryDraws-March2018.pdf

Camping Reservations: Make your 2018 Illinois state park campsite reservations now. Just go to the Reserve America website at www.reserveamerica.com and be all set for your camping trips in the months ahead.

Twisted Bluegrass at the Illinois State Museum: The Music at the Museum Concert Series at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield will present the idiosyncratic humor and the amazing musicianship of The Matchsellers on Thurs., March 8 at 7:00 p.m. The Matchsellers are Warsaw, Indiana native Andrew Morris and Julie Bates of Kansas City, Missouri. They are both highly accomplished musicians, with Andrew performing on guitar and Julie handling the fiddle duties. The concert admission is $10.00 for adults and $8.00 for Museum Society members and kids under 12. For the full 2018 Music at the Museum schedule, go online at www.museumconcerts.com.

Blues Featured at Sandburg Songbag Concert March 11: Returning favorites Joe and Vicki Price will bring traditional blues to the Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert on Sun., March 11 at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg. The Prices’ performance will be in the Sandburg Site’s Barn at 313 E. Third Street in Galesburg. The show starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. with a break for refreshments around 5 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is suggested. The concert is sponsored by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the IDNR.

Illinois Bicentennial Speaker Series March 18 at Illinois State Museum: The Illinois Bicentennial Speaker Series “The Culture and Heritage of Illinoisans” at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield continues on March 18 at 2 p.m. with a presentation by Dr. Michael Wiant entitled “This Land Was Our Land: Native Americans, Globalization and Treaties.” Dr. Wiant will discuss the fledging United States’ large-scale and aggressive strategy for expansion. Unfamiliar and daunting landscapes did little to stem westward expansion, and immediately Native American Nations, sole residents of the continent for thousands of years, faced an unprecedented challenge to their territory and way of life. This presentation explores the cultural transformation of the Illinois territory on the eve of statehood, and how these events reverberate today. The series is presented by the Academy of Lifelong Learning at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield in collaboration with the Illinois State Museum. For more information, call the ISM at 217-782-0979.

Free Brown Bag Program on Harriet Tubman on March 21: Undoubtedly the most famous conductor on the Underground Railroad, Harriet Tubman risked her life more than a dozen times to lead scores of slaves to freedom. Come and learn about this remarkable woman from American history as she is brought to life in this first-person presentation by Kathryn Harris. Bring your lunch for the free event at the Illinois State Museum Research and Collections Center, 1011 East Ash, Springfield, on Wed., March 21 at 12 noon. For more information, phone 217-558-6696.

Dickson Mounds Kid’s Day on March 24: As part of the Illinois Bicentennial programming series at Dickson Mounds Museum in Lewistown, kids ages five years old and up accompanied by an adult may enjoy learning about life on the Illinois frontier at Kid’s Day on Sat., March 24 from 1-3 p.m. Members of the Mackinaw Valley Longrifles will offer demonstrations, such as spinning, weaving, cooking and metal-working. Kids may participate in historic games and make crafts to take home. The event is free of charge, but donations are appreciated.

Ulali Concert March 24 in Collinsville: The Cahokia Mounds Museum Society is sponsoring a concert by Ulali, an award-winning American Indian women's a cappella group, to be held in the Collinsville High School auditorium at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 24. This cultural event is made possible through with a grant from the Employees Community Fund of Boeing, and by the Cahokia Mounds Museum Society. Tickets are $20, and $18 for Cahokia Mounds Museum Society members. Tickets may be purchased by calling 618-344-7316. Collinsville High School is located at 2201 S Morrison Ave., Collinsville, IL 62234.

Spring Trout Season Opens April 7: The 2018 Illinois Spring Trout Fishing Season opens on Sat., April 7 at 54 lakes and ponds throughout Illinois. Fishing licenses and Inland Trout Stamps for those interested in fishing for trout are available at DNR Direct license and permit vendors, and online through the IDNR website. For a list of locations stocked for the spring trout season and more details: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/news/Pages/Illinois-Spring-Trout-Fishing-Season-Opens-April-7.aspx

