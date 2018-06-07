SPRINGFIELD - Firearm Deer Permit Applications: Resident and non-resident deer hunters can apply for the second lottery drawing for 2018 Illinois Firearm Deer and Muzzleloader-only Deer permits. The deadline to apply for the second lottery is June 30. For more information on deer hunting, check the website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

Apply Now for Non-Resident Archery Deer Permits: The online lottery application period is open through June 30 for Non-Resident Illinois Archery Combination Deer permits for the 2018-19 deer season. A link for the online application is available on the IDNR website: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/DeerPermitsFees.aspx

Non-residents may apply for one combination archery permit per season. The upcoming Illinois Archery Deer season is Oct. 1, 2018 - Jan. 20, 2019 (except closed in firearm deer counties on Nov. 16-18 and Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 2018).

Online Dove Permits: Online applications will be accepted from resident Illinois hunters through June 30 for the first lottery for Illinois Free Dove Hunting Permits for hunting at select state sites. Applications may be submitted for the second lottery by resident hunters who were unsuccessful in the first lottery, residents who did not apply in the first lottery, and non-resident hunters for the second lottery drawing from July 7-21. After the second lottery permit application deadline on July 21, hunters may apply for remaining free dove permits on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. on July 28-Aug. 25. For more information on dove hunting permit areas and free dove permits, check the IDNR website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/dove/Pages/OnlinePermitApplication.aspx

Reminder: Illinois Free Fishing Days are June 15-18. For more information on fishing in Illinois: www.ifishillinois.org

Check Your Boat Registration: The IDNR reminds boat owners in Illinois to check their three-year boat registration/decal and renew their registration if it expires in 2018. Renewing watercraft registration can be done online through the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov or by phone by calling 1-866-867-3542. To renew registration, have available the watercraft’s Illinois registration number, the first six characters of the watercraft’s hull ID number, the first three letters of the registered owner’s last name, and a credit card. As of June 1, 2018, new or renewed three-year watercraft registrations will expire on Sept. 30 in the calendar year of expiration. For details on Illinois watercraft registration requirements and fees, check the IDNR website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/boating/Pages/default.aspx. Non-motorized watercraft, including canoes, kayaks, paddle boats, or sail boards in Illinois, are no longer required to have a Water Usage Stamp.

Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair: Join the fun at the annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair at Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton, IL on Sat., June 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The free event features fun for children and families. For details: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/Parks/Documents/TwoRiversFishingFairJune2018.pdf

What’s Cookin’ Event at Lincoln Log Cabin Site June 9: Stop by and visit our kitchens as we demonstrate 19th century cooking on Sat., June 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site in Coles Co. Visitors can learn about the seasonality of 19th century ingredients, and the equipment and methods for both cooking and preserving food. Period recipes will be available. The free event is sponsored by the Lincoln Log Cabin Foundation. Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site is located 8 miles south of Charleston. Call 217-345-1845 or go online to www.lincolnlogcabin.org for more information.

French Colonial Gardens Tour June 10: Enjoy a Sunday drive through the ‘French Colonial Corridor’ along the middle Mississippi River valley for the French Colonial Gardens Tour on Sun., June 10 from 12 noon-5 p.m. In Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, see these historic gardens: Jacques Guibourd House Garden; Felix Valle State Historic Site Garden (Closes at 4 p.m.); Jean-Baptiste Valle House Garden. Near Chester Illinois, see the historic garden at the Pierre Menard Home State Historic Site; Near Prairie du Rocher, Illinois, see the gardens the Creole House and the Fort de Chartres Heritage Garden (Jardin Potager) at Fort de Chartres State Historic Site. The tour is free and open to the public. Check the Fort de Chartres website for more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/189479658364014/.

Music at the Museum on June 14 in Springfield: Pushing Chain – the folky-tonk duo of Boyd Blomberg on guitar and Adam Moe on fiddle – will perform at the Music at the Museum concert at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield on Thurs., June 14 at 7 p.m. For ticket information, check the ISM website at http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org/content/music-museum-pushing-chain

Civil War Weekend at Lincoln Log Cabin Site June 16-17: Visitors are invited to the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site in Coles Co. this Father's Day weekend and learn about the men who answered President Lincoln's call for troops in 1861. Members of the 5th and 9th Illinois Volunteer Cavalry Regiments will be encamped at the Lincoln Log Cabin site on June 16-17 for special activities from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. both days. Visitors can talk to the soldiers in camp, watch mounted and dismounted drilling exercises, and learn about the lives of Civil War soldiers. At 2:00 p.m. on Sat., June 16 only, enjoy a presentation of "Three Illinois Women in the Civil War" in the site's auditorium in the Visitor Center. Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is located just 8 miles south of Charleston.

Illinois Antislavery and the Struggle for Freedom Featured June 17 at Illinois State Museum: The Illinois State Museum’s Bicentennial Speaker Series presents Jeanne Schultz Angel discussing the prominent role Illinoisans played in the antislavery movements preceding the Civil War during a free talk on Sun., June 17 at 2 p.m. at the ISM in Springfield. Historian Angel will explore the role that the Underground Railroad played in the lives of freedom seekers. This program is part of the “The Culture and Heritage of Illinoisans” series held on the third Sunday of every month through October. For more information:

http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org/content/illinois-antislavery-and-struggle-freedom

Free Family Fishing at Banner Marsh on June 17: The IDNR, Dickson Mounds Museum, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge will co-host a free fishing event for all ages on Sun., June 17 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at the Banner Marsh State Fish and Wildlife Area’s Main Entrance off of U.S. Rt. 24. Activities will include bank fishing, and the opportunity to learn about proper fishing etiquette, bow fishing, different fish species, fish population sustainability, fish cleaning techniques, and how to safely consume fish. Registration is not required. Admission is free. The event is sponsored by Dink’s, Havana Outdoors, and Rivers Edge. http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org/content/family-fishing-day

Bicentennial Play in Springfield July 6-8: A special play marking the Illinois Bicentennial, Anybody’s Story: 200 Years of Illinoisans and Their Stuff, will premiere on Friday and Saturday, July 6-7 at the Historic Edwards Place, 700 North 4th Street at 7:30 p.m. and again at the Illinois State Museum in the Thorne Deuel Auditorium, 502 S. Spring Street at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 8. The play, written and directed by Mark Beanblossom, is produced by the Springfield Art Association and the Illinois State Museum. Anybody's Story is a series of vignettes inspired by the objects in the "Bicentennial & Beyond: The Illinois Legacy Collection" exhibition at the Illinois State Museum, which opens June 30 at the ISM. For more information: http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org/content/anybodys-story-200-years-illinoisans-and-their-stuff

