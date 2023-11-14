SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is announcing the latest recipient of a grant for projects funded through the Wildlife Preservation Fund grant program.

The Wildlife Preservation Fund provides grants under the Illinois Non-Game Wildlife Protection Act. Five percent of non-federal dollars deposited into the Illinois Wildlife Preservation Fund are committed to grants through this program. The Act provides for a voluntary check-off designation on state income tax return forms, allowing individual taxpayers to make charitable donations to the fund.

These contributions provide grants to help with maintenance of existing Illinois wildlife rehabilitation facilities that care for threatened and endangered species. Eligible uses of grant funds are limited to structural repair and maintenance of existing buildings, pens, cages, and appurtenant facilities used to take care of threatened or endangered wildlife species.

IDNR has awarded the following grant through the program:

Willowbrook Wildlife Center – $4,000 for the center, which is within the Forest Preserve of DuPage County, to install a shallow pool drain in the rehabilitation bird enclosure to facilitate the drainage, cleaning, and refilling of the water source within that enclosure. Willowbrook Wildlife Center rehabilitates about 10,000 sick, injured, or orphaned wild animals annually.

Eligible grant recipients must possess a current wildlife rehabilitation license or permit issued by IDNR and must have provided care for threatened or endangered wildlife during the three-year period preceding the date of their grant application.

Applicants who intend to use any portion of grant funds received from IDNR to take care of migratory birds must also possess a current wildlife rehabilitation license or permit issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service allowing that activity.

Go online for information about applying for a future Wildlife Rehabilitation Facilities grant. Find dates for upcoming grant opportunities online.

Search all current state grant funding opportunities online.

