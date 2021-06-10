IDNR Announces Summer Urban Fishing Clinics
GRAFTON – Learning how to fish is fun and free for youngsters and families during Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Urban Fishing Program summer fishing clinics at select locations throughout southern Illinois. The free clinics are open to kids, families, seniors, and groups interested in learning to fish and enjoying a day outdoors.
Fishing instructors present information on fish and other aquatic life, rules and regulations for fishing, as well as basic instruction on baiting a hook, tying a knot, casting, important tactics on how to catch fish, and how to handle and return fish to the water. As part of each clinic, participants are provided with rods, reels, bait and tackle for catch-and-release fishing. Current health and safety protocols will be observed.
The locations and schedules for southern Illinois clinics this summer are listed below. For more information on fishing opportunities in Illinois, check the I Fish Illinois website at www.ifishillinois.org.
IDNR Urban Fishing Program 2021 Summer Clinics in Southern Illinois
Frank Holten State Recreation Area, East St. Louis
Monday through Friday through Aug. 13, 2021
Two clinics each day - 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p
Reservations/Information: 618-874-7920 or 618-250-2446
Gordon F. Moore Community Park, Alton
Monday through Friday through Aug. 13, 2021
Two clinics each day – 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p
Reservations/Information: 618-917-6296
Evergreen Park, Carbondale
Monday through Friday through Aug. 13, 2021
Two clinics each day - 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p
Reservations required – please call 217-415-0043
Glazebrook Park, Godfrey
Monday through Friday through June 30, 2021 only
Two clinics each day -- 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p
Reservations/Information: 618-466-1483 or 618-604-5865
Veterans Park, Mt. Vernon
Monday through Friday through July 9, 2021
Two clinics each day – 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p
Reservations/Information: 618-314-0437
Woodland Park, Collinsville
Monday through Wednesday, June 14-16, 2021 only
9:00-11:30a and 1:00-2:30p each day
Reservations/Information: 618-346-7529
Belk Park, Wood River
Monday through Friday, June 21-25, 2021 only
Two clinics each day – 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p
Reservations/Information: 618-917-6296
Pere Marquette State Park, Grafton
Tuesday through Saturday, July 6-10, 2021 only
11:00a-12:30p and 4:00-5:30p; Open fishing: 12:30-4:00p
Reservations/Information: 618-604-5465 or 618-786-3323
Foundation Park, Centralia
Monday through Friday – July 13-Aug. 13, 2021
Two clinics each day – 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p
Reservations/Information: 618-314-0437
Bryant Park, Bethalto
Monday through Friday, July 13-23, 2021 only
Two clinics each day – 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p
Reservations/Information: 618-874-7920
LeClaire Park, Edwardsville
July 27-30, 2021 and Aug. 2-5, 2021 only
Two clinics each day -- 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p
Reservations/Information: 618-692-7538 or 618-604-5465
Wock Lake, Jerseyville
Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7, 2021
Two clinics each day -- 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p
Reservations/Information: 618-604-5465
