SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced $206,100 in grant funding for development, rehabilitation, operations, and maintenance for three snowmobile trail projects in the state through the Illinois Snowmobile Grant Program (SNOW) and the Snowmobile Trail Establishment Fund Grant Program (STEF).

SNOW grant funds were awarded to:

Freeport Park District (Stephenson County): $27,100 for snowmobile trail improvements

McHenry County Conservation District (McHenry County): $30,000 for snowmobile trail grooming

STEF grant funds were awarded to:

Illinois Association of Snowmobile Clubs: $149,000 for snowmobile trail insurance, purchase of a new groomer, groomer operations and maintenance, and snowmobile trail maintenance in various counties in Illinois.

The Illinois Snowmobile Grant Program (SNOW) provides financial assistance to eligible local units of government (as noted in Section 3010.10 of the Illinois Administrative Code) to assist them in the purchase, construction, maintenance and rehabilitation of public snowmobile areas, trails, and facilities in Illinois. The program is funded entirely by snowmobilers through their registration fees, and it is program is implemented and authorized by Sections 8-1 and 9-1 of the Snowmobile Registration and Safety Act [625 ILCS 40/8-1 and 9-1].

The Snowmobile Trail Establishment Fund Grant Program (STEF) provides financial aid to eligible private snowmobile clubs and organizations in Illinois (as noted in Section 3020.10 of the Illinois Administrative Code) to assist in the construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation of snowmobile trails and facilities on public lands, designated roadways or private land opened to such use. Funds for the program are derived from revenue generated in the state treasurer’s Snowmobile Trail Establishment Fund.

For information on how to apply for a SNOW or STEF grant, visit: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/AEG/Pages/LocalGovernmentSnowmobileProgram.aspx

https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/AEG/Pages/SnowmobileTrailEstablishmentFund.aspx

