SPRINGFIELD – Waterfowl hunters should take note of new procedures for the 2021 waterfowl hunting blind site random drawings to be held at Mississippi River Area SFWA (MRA) and Horseshoe Lake SP. New procedures will include a pre-registration period open for ten (10) days followed by a random drawing conducted by DNR staff. Hunters successful in the drawing will be mailed their drawing order and details on date, location and time for in-person blind selection. Pre-registration will begin in May with blind selection in June.

Details on additional blind drawings traditionally held in July and August at other sites throughout Illinois will be forthcoming. As COVID-19 guidelines continue to change, the Department will strive to take advantage of updated and liberalized guidelines to provide hunters with the safest and best possible blind drawing experience.

At MRA and Horseshoe Lake SP, duck and goose hunters must pre-register in person for waterfowl blind site drawings. Pre-registration will begin May 6 and close May 15 (see below for registration hours). Mail-in registrations or registrations by a friend or family member are not accepted. Blind allocations for these sites are good for three years (2021, 2022 and 2023 hunting seasons).

To register for a drawing, all applicants must present a 2020 or 2021 regular Illinois hunting license (no apprentice or youth license), a 2020 or 2021 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp at the time they register, unless exempted by law, and valid photo identification. Applicants must be at least 16 years old by the date of the drawing. Out-of-state residents must have an annual (5-day licenses not accepted) 2020 or 2021 non-resident hunting license for Illinois, a 2020 or 2021 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp and valid photo identification.

Applicants needing to purchase new licenses and stamps should do so prior to arriving for pre-registration; license sales will not be available onsite. Licenses and stamps are available at any DNR license and permit vendors, through the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov, or by calling 1-866-716-6550.

Registrants are no longer required to possess a valid Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card from the Illinois State Police to participate in blind drawings. Also, in order to be an eligible applicant for the drawing, the participant must not have his or her hunting privileges suspended or revoked by the IDNR or any other jurisdiction at the time of the drawing.

An individual with a disability precluding him/her from hunting from a waterfowl blind may be accommodated through issuance of a Standing Vehicle Permit from IDNR. Please visit this link for a Standing Vehicle Permit application.

The details for 2021 blind allocations are listed below:

Mississippi River Area State Fish and Wildlife Area (MRA, Calhoun and Jersey Counties; Blinds allocated for three years)

• Hunting areas include: Batchtown, Calhoun Point, Fuller Lake, Glades/12 Mile Island, Godar/Diamond Island, Helmbold Slough, Illinois River blinds, Mississippi River blinds, Piasa Island, Red’s Landing, Rip Rap Landing and Stump Lake.

• Pre-registration to be held in-person May 6 – 15

o Rosedale Office: 17836 State Highway 100 North, Grafton IL, 62037

o Phone: 618-376-3303

o Pre-registration Hours: Monday – Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

o Do not park along Route 100. If more than 50 people are in line when you arrive at the office, please remain in your vehicle until the line subsides.

o Present 2020 or 2021 license, duck stamp and valid photo ID to DNR staff.

o Participants must clearly write their full mailing address. Unreadable writing or incomplete addresses will be disqualified.

o Participants are responsible for placing registration card (draw card) in the tumbler designated for their preferred hunting area after being folded and stapled by DNR staff.

o Participants must adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines per IDPH/CDC when applying and waiting in line (masks, social distancing, etc. required).

o Participants may only register once.

• Drawing conducted by DNR staff May 16.

o No public attendance. A representative from local waterfowl constituent groups will be allowed as a witness to the drawing, so long as attendance has been prearranged with the site staff.

o Successfully drawn participants and alternates will be notified by mail.

o Letter will include: Draw order, date, location, time and further instructions for in-person blind selection.

• Blind selection to be held June 6

o Only successful drawing participants may attend.

o Participants will be divided into groups of no more than 100 based on hunting site and order drawn on May 16 for a specified blind selection time.

o Participants should plan to attend alone, be prepared to select a blind, and leave the site once they receive their blind registration packet.

o Participants needing special accommodation should contact the site ahead of time.

Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison County; Blinds allocated for three years)

• Pre-registration to be held in-person May 6 – 15

o Horseshoe Lake SP Office: 3321 Highway 111, Granite City IL, 62040

o Phone: 618-931-0270

o Hours: Monday – Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

o Present 2020 or 2021 license, duck stamp and valid photo ID to DNR staff.

o Participants must clearly write their full mailing address. Unreadable writing or incomplete addresses will be disqualified.

o Participants responsible for placing registration card (draw card) in the tumbler after being folded and stapled by DNR staff.

o Participants must adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines per IDPH/CDC when applying and waiting in line (masks, social distancing, etc. required).

o Participants may only register once.

• Drawing to be conducted by DNR staff May 16

o No public attendance. A representative from local waterfowl constituent groups will be allowed as a witness to the drawing, so long as attendance has been prearranged with the site staff.

o Successfully drawn participants and alternates will be notified by mail.

o Letter will include: Draw order, Date, Location, Time and further instructions for in-person blind selection.

• Blind selection to be held June 6

o Only successful drawing participants may attend.

o Participants will be notified of their blind selection time based on order drawn May 16.

o Participants should plan to attend alone, be prepared to select a blind, and leave the site once they receive their blind registration packet.

o Participants needing special accommodation should contact the site ahead of time.

Additional hunting information and maps on the above sites can be accessed at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/FactSheets/Pages/default.aspx

