IDNR Announces 2023 Schedule Of Waterfowl Blind Site Drawings SPRINGFIELD – Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to mark their calendars for the upcoming waterfowl hunting blind drawings that will take place at numerous public hunting areas throughout Illinois in July and August. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host traditional blind drawings at all sites scheduled for this hunting year. Participants are advised to follow any site-specific drawing procedures. Duck and goose hunters must register in person for waterfowl blind site drawings and must be present at the drawing held at each location designated below immediately after the registration period to claim their blind sites. Mail-in or pre-registrations are not accepted. Blind allocations for these sites are good for one year or two years, as listed below. To participate in a drawing, all applicants must present a 2022 or 2023 regular Illinois hunting license; a 2022 or 2023 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp at the time they register, unless exempted by law; and valid photo identification. Applicants must be at least 16 years old by the date of the drawing. No apprentice licenses and no youth licenses will be accepted unless the youth license holder also presents hunter safety certification. Applicants needing to purchase new licenses and stamps should do so prior to the drawing. Most blind drawing locations will not have license sales available. Licenses and stamps are available at any IDNR license and permit vendor or through the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov. Registrants are no longer required to possess a valid Illinois Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card from the Illinois State Police to participate in blind drawings. Also, to be an eligible applicant for the drawing, participants must not have their hunting privileges suspended or revoked by IDNR or any other jurisdiction at the time of the drawing. Out-of-state residents must have an annual 2022 or 2023 non-resident hunting license for Illinois and a 2022 or 2023 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp. Five-day licenses will not be accepted. Article continues after sponsor message Individuals with a disability precluding them from hunting from a waterfowl blind may be accommodated through issuance of a Standing Vehicle Permit from IDNR. Please visit https://bit.ly/IDNRSVPapplication for an application. 2023 blind drawing schedule SUNDAY, JULY 16, 2023 (Blinds allocated for two years) Mississippi River Pool 21 and Pool 22: Registration 10 a.m. to noon at the Twin Oaks Sportsman's Club, 2707 Bonansinga Drive, Quincy

Mississippi River Pool 24: Registration 10 a.m. to noon at the IDNR Office, Route 106 West, Pittsfield SATURDAY, JULY 29, 2023 (Blinds allocated for one year) Chain O’ Lakes State Park and Redwing Slough/Deer Lake State Natural Area, Lake County: Registration for both sites 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oak Point day use area, 1/5 mile east of the Fox River on the south side of Illinois 173. Hunters will be allowed to register for only one of the two sites.

Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area, Will County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the site office, two miles northwest of Wilmington off exit 241 on Interstate 55

Kankakee River State Park and Momence Wetlands, Kankakee and Will counties: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for both sites at the Kankakee River State Park office, five miles northwest of Bourbonnais on Illinois 102. Hunters will be allowed to register for only one of the two sites.

Mazonia State Fish and Wildlife Area, Grundy County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the site office, 7705 E. Huston Road, Braceville (just off Illinois 53, two miles southeast of Braceville)

Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area, DeKalb County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park office. Directions: Go 2½ miles south of Shabbona on Shabbona Road, turn east on Shabbona Grove Road and go ½ mile. Office is on left side of the road.

Sinnissippi Lake, Whiteside County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harry Oppold Marina, on Stouffer Road on the east edge of Sterling

William Powers State Recreation Area, Cook County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shelter 2, 126th Street and Avenue 0, Chicago SUNDAY, JULY 30, 2023 (Blinds allocated for one year, excluding Meredosia Lake) Anderson Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Fulton County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the area check station, 13½ miles southwest of Havana on Illinois 100

Clear Lake, Mason County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sand Ridge State Forest headquarters, 25799E County Road 2300N, Forest City. Follow the signs from Manito or Forest City. Phone: 309-597-2212.

Lake DePue State Fish and Wildlife Area, Bureau County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Park, ¾ mile west of DePue on Illinois 29.

Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area, including the Sparland Unit, Marshall County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the area check station, five miles south of Lacon on Illinois 26

Meredosia Lake in Morgan and Cass counties (allocated for two years): Registration noon to 2 p.m. at the Jim Edgar Panther Creek hunter check-in building located adjacent to the site office, about seven miles southeast of Chandlerville. Address: 10149 County Highway 11, Chandlerville.

Rice Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Fulton County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the area check station, three miles south of Banner on Route 24.

Sanganois State Fish and Wildlife Area, Cass and Mason counties: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On the east side of the maintenance building, two miles north of Chandlerville on Illinois 78 (follow the signs to Sanganois).

Spring Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area and Pekin Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Tazewell County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the south park office area, two miles north of Manito on County Road 16 (Manito Road) and eight miles west and south on Spring Lake Road.

Starved Rock State Park, Lasalle County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Buffalo Rock State Park (large picnic shelter area). Three miles west of Ottawa on Dee Bennett Road.

Woodford State Fish and Wildlife Area, Woodford County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Johnson’s Grove Park, 500 block of Park Stree, Lacon. SATURDAY, AUG. 5, 2023 (Blinds allocated for two years) Mississippi River Pool 16: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline.

Mississippi River Pool 17: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Boston City Park.

Mississippi River Pool 18: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Big River State Forest site office, eight miles north of Oquawka on the Oquawka-Keithsburg blacktop. Additional hunting information and maps on the above sites can be accessed at https://huntillinois.org/hunt-planner.