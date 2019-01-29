SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is accepting new applications for Habitat and Pheasant project grants in the Special Wildlife Funds Grant Program through February 15, 2019.

The program provides for enhancing game and non-game wildlife habitat through projects developed by not-for-profit organizations and governmental entities. Funding for the Special Wildlife Funds Grant Program comes from the sale of Habitat Stamps to sportsmen and sportswomen. These grant programs are designed to protect, acquire, enhance or manage wildlife habitat and to support limited research and educational programs.

Eligible recipients for Habitat Grants are limited to managers of land, and eligible projects are limited to those projects seeking to preserve, protect, acquire or manage habitat in Illinois.

Eligible recipients for Pheasant Grants are limited to appropriate not-for-profit organizations, and eligible projects are limited to projects with the purpose of wild pheasant conservation. The pheasant projects may include land acquisition, pheasant habitat improvement on public or private land, pheasant research or education of the public regarding pheasants and pheasant hunting, and those projects seeking to preserve, protect, acquire or manage habitat in Illinois.

Grant applications and more applicant information can be found on the IDNR website:

Special Wildlife Fund Grants Program https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/grants/Pages/Special-Wildlife-Funds-Grant-Program.aspx

