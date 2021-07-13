SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced applications will be accepted for grants through the Boat Access Area Development grant program beginning July 15, 2021.

The Boat Access program is a state-financed grant program that provides funding assistance to local government agencies for acquisition and/or development of land for public boat and canoe access areas in Illinois. This program can provide up to 100 percent reimbursement funding assistance on approved development project costs and 90 percent reimbursement on land acquisition costs. The local agency must demonstrate and possess the ability to finance the costs of an approved project prior to receipt of grant funds. This program is funded through a percentage of the state’s marine motor fuel tax.

The program is managed by the IDNR and applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. Sept. 1, 2021. The Notice of Funding Opportunity can be found at: https://www.illinois.gov/sites/gata/Pages/default.aspx.

Visit the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/BoatAccessAreaDevelopmentProgram.aspx for more information, or call the IDNR Grants main line at 217-782-7481.

