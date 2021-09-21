SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) today announced that licensees in several professions can now renew their licenses online. In addition, licensees’ renewal deadlines have been extended to December 31, 2021. The Department is encouraging eligible licensees to submit renewal materials as soon as possible, as more than 150,000 licenses are up for renewal.

“IDFPR has undertaken critical updates to the online system paving the way for professionals to submit application renewal materials electronically,” said Cecilia Abundis, Acting Director of the Division of Professional Regulation. “Licensees can avoid late fees by renewing as soon as possible so their efforts will not be slowed by a rush to renew at the end of the year.”

Licensees may renew their licenses online by going to the IDFPR website. Below is a list of professions whose licensees will now have until December 31 to renew:



• Certified Public Accountant/Registered Certified Public Accountant

• Cosmetologist

• Dentist

• Dental Anesthesia Permit Holder

• Dental Hygienist

• Dental Specialist

• Esthetician

• Interior Designer

• Orthotist

• Pedorthist

• Physical Therapy Assistant

• Prosthetist

