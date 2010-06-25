IDES Alton Office Will Move to East Alton
The local service office for the Illinois Department of Employment Security
will move from Alton to East Alton and continue to share space with the
Madison County Employment and Training Department. The new space offers
improved access to public transportation and is better suited to serve
customer needs. The new office at 612 West St. Louis Avenue will open Monday
June 28. Services will not be interrupted. As a service to customers, the
current telephone number of (618) 466-8221 will be kept open temporarily.
The new office telephone number is (618) 259-9500. The move will occur over
the weekend to ensure services will not be interrupted. Regular office hours
will continue to be 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The IDES
supports economic stability by administering unemployment benefits,
collecting business contributions to fund those benefits, connecting
employers with qualified job seekers, and providing economic information to
assist career planning and economic development. All services at the East
Alton office, including applying for unemployment insurance benefits,
certifying for those benefits, and switching payment method to direct
deposit, also are available at www.ides.state.il.us
Customers are strongly encouraged to enroll in
the direct deposit program rather than receive benefits on a debit card
because they already know the rules governing their existing bank accounts.
There are no fees associated with the debit card when used inside more than
5,000 Illinois banks that accept Visa. Free transactions are available at
point-of-service counters that accept Visa.
