The local service office for the Illinois Department of Employment Security

will move from Alton to East Alton and continue to share space with the

Madison County Employment and Training Department. The new space offers

improved access to public transportation and is better suited to serve

customer needs. The new office at 612 West St. Louis Avenue will open Monday

June 28. Services will not be interrupted. As a service to customers, the

current telephone number of (618) 466-8221 will be kept open temporarily.

The new office telephone number is (618) 259-9500. The move will occur over

the weekend to ensure services will not be interrupted. Regular office hours

will continue to be 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The IDES

supports economic stability by administering unemployment benefits,

collecting business contributions to fund those benefits, connecting

employers with qualified job seekers, and providing economic information to

assist career planning and economic development. All services at the East

Alton office, including applying for unemployment insurance benefits,

certifying for those benefits, and switching payment method to direct

deposit, also are available at www.ides.state.il.us

Customers are strongly encouraged to enroll in

the direct deposit program rather than receive benefits on a debit card

because they already know the rules governing their existing bank accounts.

There are no fees associated with the debit card when used inside more than

5,000 Illinois banks that accept Visa. Free transactions are available at

point-of-service counters that accept Visa.



