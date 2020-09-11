(Note: This is a release from the Illinois GOP)

It was an historic day in the Illinois Capitol yesterday as long-time House Speaker Michael Madigan was charged with breach of public trust by a House panel formed to investigate allegations of bribery and corruption. From the Associated Press…



The top Republican in the Illinois House filed a breach of public trust charge Thursday against Democratic Speaker Michael Madigan, the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history, as a special committee began investigating Madigan's alleged role in a decade-long bribery scheme at the state Capitol.



In addition to accepting the formal charge against Madigan, the special investigative committee also inserted the U.S. Attorney’s deferred prosecution agreement with ComEd into the official record.



While Madigan’s hand-picked committee members tried to stall for time by saying U.S. Attorney John Lausch needed to be consulted, the Associated Press reports that “Durkin noted he has informed Lausch about his plans.”



The questions now turn to Governor J.B. Pritzker for his reaction to the first official day of the Madigan investigation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Does the governor have any comments on the charge of breach of trust filed against Madigan?

Will the governor demand Madigan resign if the speaker does not testify before the committee?

Has the governor or his staff spoken to the speaker or his staff since the U.S. Attorney first named Madigan as “Public Official A” in his investigation – and if, so, what was discussed?



More like this: