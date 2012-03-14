Dr. Salvador LoBianco with a CD player, which he thinks can sometimes be just as important as high-tech medical equipment in the healing of ICU patients at Alton Memorial Hospital.

ALTON, IL -- Intensive Care Unit patients often feel isolated from the rest of the world. They are not only compromised by illness, they are also faced with a wide range of stressors that can interfere with the healing process.

Studies have shown that the therapeutic effects of music help to alleviate anxiety and reduce stress. In some cases, soothing music has been more effective than drugs in helping to calm patients. And music helps patients reconnect with the real world.

Critical care physician Dr. Salvador LoBianco instinctively knew that music was good for his patients. Several years ago he purchased CD players for each of the 12 ICU rooms at Alton Memorial Hospital.

“Patients should be stimulated, even when sedated,” said Dr. LoBianco. “Ideally, the style of music played should be the patient’s preference. We involve family members in the music selection, encouraging them to bring CDs from home. We’ve received a lot of positive feedback from both patients and their families.”

Over time, the CD players purchased by Dr. LoBianco began wearing out. Then the ICU and Dr. LoBianco were honored with a donation through the “WOW” program. Donations to this fund are made by grateful Alton Memorial patients and family members to recognize outstanding caregivers. The fund is utilized to further improve patient care at AMH, and the ICU was able to replace the older CD players.

“I’ve been vocal in my belief that Dr. (Chris) Green, Dr. LoBianco and the employees in the ICU saved my husband Elmo’s life,” said donor Barbara Hinson. “Because of their compassion and resolve, Elmo and I were able to enjoy an additional seven years together, and for that I am deeply grateful. And I’m pleased to know that my donation will help other patients in the ICU.”

