SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) is accepting nominations for the 2020 Class of the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.

Since 2002, the ICF has recognized individuals who have records of exemplary service in and commitments to improving conservation efforts and outdoor recreation opportunities in Illinois. Past inductees have led efforts to preserve and enhance fish and wildlife habitat, to protect and restore Illinois’ lakes and rivers, participated on the national and international stages in conservation advocacy, and provided resources for thousands of youth and adults to enjoy fishing, hunting, conservation and safety education.

Nominations must be submitted on the official Hall of Fame Nomination form, which is available at a link on the ICF website: https://ilconservation.org/Who-We-Are/Outdoor-Hall-of-Fame

Nominations must be submitted by July 8, 2020 to be considered. For more information, contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation at One Natural Resources Way, Springfield, IL 62702-1271, via phone at phone 217-785-2003, or online at www.ilconservation.org.

