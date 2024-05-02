IBHE Announces Recipients of 76 Nurse Educator Fellowships Across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) has awarded 76 nurse educator fellowships, totaling $760,000, for fiscal year 2024 across the state. The awarded fellowships will help retain well-qualified nursing faculty at institutions of higher education that award degrees that lead to a registered nurse licensure. Retaining qualified nursing faculty will help ensure that nursing students are prepared to enter the workforce and fill a shortage in a critical area of the healthcare workforce. The number of grants awarded nearly doubled from the previous fiscal year due to an increase in funds in Governor JB Pritzker’s fiscal year 2024 budget supported by the General Assembly.
“We are glad Governor JB Pritzker and the General Assembly continue to support the nurse educator fellowships through funding as they are an important strategy in the state’s higher education strategic plan to achieve a thriving Illinois,” said IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro. “The nurse educator fellows are crucial in helping meet the healthcare workforce needs in our state, and we are committed to continuing working with the institutions to close equity gaps.”
Fellowships were awarded to nurse educators with strong commitments to use fellowship funds to enhance their professional practice in their area of specialty and remain in higher education. Each fellowship is $10,000, and the funds are salary supplements that may be used for expenses related to professional development and continuing education to enhance the fellow’s practice as a nurse educator, as well as the fellow's nursing program. This year’s fellows are focusing their fellowship funds on nursing simulation training and instructional development; diversity, equity and inclusion training; development of new curriculum, teaching methods, and research; earning professional certifications and advanced degrees; and attending professional conferences for nurse educators.
Below is the complete list of nurse educator fellowship recipients.
Fellow
Institution
Carolyn
Mistal
Ambria College of Nursing
Susan
Cimino
Ambria College of Nursing
Jamie
Tabrizi
Aurora University
Christina
Cicero
Aurora University
Thomas
Kunstbeck
Aurora University
Joan
Batres
Chamberlain University
Michelle
Sadko
Chamberlain University
Lissette
Mondragon
Chamberlain University
Colleen
Milburn
College of Lake County
Ravinal
Roque
College of Lake County
Stephanie
Byrd
DePaul University
Kashica
Webber-Ritchey
DePaul University
Jonathan
Uebelhor
Dominican University
Lindsay
Roberts
Eastern Illinois University
Nicole
Zeller
Eastern Illinois University
Lisa
Hodson
Elgin Community College
Jennifer
Caringella
Elmhurst University
Jessica
Lamberson
Elmhurst University
Sara
Hollenstain
Heartland Community College
Crystal
Reynolds
Heartland Community College
Susana
Calderon
Illinois State University
Kelly
Rosecrans
Illinois State University
Cherrill
Stockmann
Illinois State University
Cathy
Lenkaitis
Illinois Valley Community College
Stephanie
Moore
Illinois Wesleyan
Shelby
Guthrie
Kaskaskia College
Katy
Knolhof
Kaskaskia College
Tarah
Haskenherm
Lake Land College
Katelyn
Bloemer
Lake Land College
Jennifer
Bosworth
Lewis University
Cynthia
Hinojosa
Lewis University
Jeanine
Haberman
Lewis University
Joi
Kazenski
Lincoln Land Community College
Casey
Hoenes
Lincoln Land Community College
Eric
Zack
Loyola University
Tracey
Hosack-Bartnick
Loyola University
Demetris
Hogan
Loyola University
Ines
Guillen
Malcolm X College
Dawn
Wilson
Malcolm X College
Theresa
Schwindenhammer
Methodist College
Taylor
Rogy
Methodist College
Audra
Trump
Millikin University
Angela
Lafrenz
Millikin University
Kelly
Slade
Millikin University
Jacinda
Ross
Moraine Valley Community College
Kelli
Nickols
Moraine Valley Community College
Alicia
Cardona
Morton College
Julianne
Herrmann
Morton College
Kristina
King
North Park University
Janna
Woodard
Northern Illinois University
Anitha
Saravanan
Northern Illinois University
Alyse
Flury
Northern Illinois University
Teresa
Kirwan
Oakton College
Danielle
Coleman
Prairie State College
Karen
Black-Vetter
Rockford University
Caryn
Ruzic
Rockford University
Tristan
Banks
Rush University College of Nursing
Nancy
Bailey
Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing
Bettianne
Casper
Saint John's College of Nursing
Cheryl
Pope
Saint John's College of Nursing
Courtenay
Vihtelic
Saint Xavier University
Erica
Blumenstock
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Debra
Penrod
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Amy
Kief
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Devon
Bennett
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Amy
Reed
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Karla
Arnotti
Southwestern Illinois College
Misty
Dickey
Southwestern Illinois College
Tina
Decker
Trinity Christian College
Pamela
Smith
University of Illinois Chicago
Dawn
Sarginson
University of Illinois Chicago
Amy
Johnson
University of Illinois Chicago
Tracy
Limbrunner
Waubonsee Community College
Sharon
Erickson
Waubonsee Community College
Kaila
Fox
Western Illinois University
Ashley
Frederick
Western Illinois University
