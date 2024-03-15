O'FALLON - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital has been granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Adult Transesophageal and Transthoracic Echocardiography. This latest accreditation awarded to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital demonstrates the facility’s ongoing commitment to providing quality patient care in echocardiography.

“Echocardiograms are an essential test when treating patients for a number of different cardiac conditions,” said Dr. Pavan Gupta, a cardiologist with Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants. “This re-accreditation is an excellent reminder to the public that the providers of Prairie Cardiovascular and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s cardiac care team deliver the highest-quality care accessible to all in the region.”

Accreditation by the IAC means that St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants have undergone an intensive application and review process around the IAC’s standards and have demonstrated a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography.

Comprised of a detailed self-evaluation, representative case studies and final reports, followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enables assessment of both the critical operational and technical components of each applicant facility.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org and find a Prairie Cardiovascular provider at hshs.org/prairie-heart/.

