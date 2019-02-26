TROY – For motorists in the vicinity of Interstate 70 and the left land of eastbound Interstate 270 at the interchange of Interstate 55/70/270, they need to try to stay clear of the area or expect delays.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the interchange of Interstate 55/70/270 in Troy will be closed on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. weather permitting. All ramps will remain open.

IDOT said these lane closures are needed to perform emergency pavement maintenance at this location.

"The Troy Maintenance Yard will make the needed repairs," IDOT said. "Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

"Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment."

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

