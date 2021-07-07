MARYVILLE– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on I-55/70 between IL 159 and IL 157, on Monday, July 12, 2021, weather permitting. These restrictions will take place between 6:00 pm and 6:00 am nightly. One lane in each direction will be open at all times. These restrictions are needed for pavement repairs and are expected to be completed by Late July 2021.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contractor on this project is the RCS Construction, Inc of East Alton, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: