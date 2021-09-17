EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, weather permitting, crews will begin changing the lane closure configuration of Interstate 55/64 eastbound across the Poplar Street Bridge. Crews will be opening the three right lanes and closing the two left lanes.

In Missouri, the I-55 northbound ramp approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will change from a right lane closure to a left lane closure. I-64 eastbound approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will also change from a right lane closure to a left lane closure. Both ramps will remain with a single lane open approaching the Poplar Street Bridge.

All ramps on the Illinois side will be open.

This closure change is necessary to replace an expansion joint in the bridge and is anticipated to reopen by mid-October.

Extensive delays are expected during weekday evening rush hours. The public is urged to plan accordingly and use alternate routes, including the Interstate 70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. Carpooling and using public transportation, following public health guidelines, are encouraged as well.

Drivers must pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The closures are part of a $29.8 million project, funded by Rebuild Illinois, to rehabilitate the bridges in this area. The overall project will require various lane closures, with updated information provided in advance of each new traffic configuration.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing in all modes of transportation. Year One included improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

