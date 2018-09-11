COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today lane restrictions will be encountered on southbound I-255, approximately 2 miles south of Collinsville, at milepost 22.0.

IDOT said weather permitting, the lane restrictions will occur as follows:

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, the right lane will be closed at 9 a.m. The right lane will remain closed until all lanes are re-opened.

On Thursday, Sept. 13, the center lane will be closed at 9 a.m. The center lane and right lane will remain closed until all lanes are re-opened by 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

These lane restrictions are needed to repair the concrete deck and driving surface of the bridge.

"Significant traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes," IDOT said. "Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when traveling near and through this work zone."

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/ IDOTDistrict8.

