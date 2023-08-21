Get The Latest News!

ALTON - The Marquette Girls Golf Blast-Off took place Saturday afternoon at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

Out of 15 schools, the Father McGivney Griffins finished in fifth place with a team score of 375.

Sarah Hyten set the pace with a 2-under par 70. This was the lowest 18-hole score posted by a FMCHS girls golfer in school history.

Hyten won by a margin of 8 shots over the second place player in the 91 player field.

Sacred Heart-Grffin won the event with a team score of 349. The hosting Explorers finished 11th at 419 and Roxana was 15th at 491.

Alton had three golfers out on the course, not enough to have a team score. The Lady Redbirds were led by Addison Kenney's 84 which was a tie for fourth place.

Reese Livingstone shot a 91 to lead Marquette while Reagan Lynn led the Shells with a 95.

