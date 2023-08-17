GRANITE CITY - Sarah Hyten shot a four-over-par 75 to take the individual championship and also led Father McGivney Catholic to win the team title at the Madison County small school girls golf tournament Tuesday afternoon at the Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.

The Griffins won the championship with a team score of 382, with Marquette Catholic finishing second with a 409. Civic Memorial was third at 425 and Roxana came in fourth with a score of 454.

The individual win was Hyten's second consecutive county title, while the Griffins took the team championship for the first time ever.

Ally Suhre of Metro-East Lutheran was second with a 77, with Reagan Lynn of the Shells third with an 86, teammate Ava Strohmeier was fourth at 93 and Reese Livingstone of the Explorers rounded out the top five with a 94.

In addition to Hyten's score, the Griffins got a 98 from Kendall Reichmann, while Riana Thakker shot an ever 100, Paige Stoelze had a 109, Riley Ramsey shot a 112 and Emily Moody fired a 119. To go along with Livingstone's score, Marquette got a 99 from Emma Baggio, while Kayla Piar shot a 105, Lexi Taylor had a score of 111, Ava Heinz fired a 115 and Libby Brinkmeier came up with a 119.

Jayna Halley led the Eagles with a 101, while Adison Lily came up with a 102, Peyton Phillips shot a 104, Kayla Brefeld carded a 118, Danika Chester had a 124 and Sydney Moore fired a 128. In addition to Lynn and Strohmeier's scores, Roxana had Mikaela Murphy shoot a 130 and both Mallory Kelly and Elise Berry each had a 145. In addition to Suhre, The Knights had Katie Wright shoot a 145, while Kaitlyn Peterson came up with a 151.

