GLEN CARBON - Sophomore Sarah Hyten had one of the most dominant golf seasons in all of the St. Louis Metro-East area.

Countless regular-season medalist honors, new personal and school records all but prepared her for an impressive post-season run.

When it mattered most, she continued to play well, and that's why Sarah is a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb LLC Athlete of the Month for the Father McGivney Griffins.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

She began her playoff run with a first-place finish in the Alton (Marquette) Regional held at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. She shot a 4-over-par 76 and helped her team finish second-place, qualifying them all for the sectional.

At the Roxana Sectional, held at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River, Hyten took second with a 2-under-par 70. Her play once again helped her team move on as the Griffins took third as a team at the sectional, qualifying them for the state tournament.

At the state tournament Hyten shot a two-day score of 156 which earned her a tie in ninth place. On day one she shot a 73 and in round two she shot an 83. 73 was the third-lowest score of the weekend.

Overall, the Griffins finished eighth at state with a team score of 733 after two days.

More like this: