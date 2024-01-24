BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE track and field athletes Alexis Hutchins (Harvey, Illinois) and Grant Milbrath (Pecatonica, Illinois) have earned recognition from the Ohio Valley Conference following their performance at the Butler Invitational on Saturday. Hutchins was named the OVC Female Field Athlete of the Week while Milbrath picked up OVC Male Field Athlete of the Week honors.

Hutchins set the SIUE program record in the weight throw, posting a 19.17m toss for second overall. Her mark leads the OVC this season and ranks 59th in the nation. She also earned fifth in the women's shot put at 12.69m.

Milbrath collected first-place in the men's weight throw with an 18.10m throw, good for fifth in the conference this season. The freshman's feat set the facility record at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion. Milbrath also competed in the men's shot put, placing fifth at 14.06m.

SIUE track and field returns to action at the PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic/Marian Meet beginning on Friday, Feb. 2.

