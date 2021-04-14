Get The Latest News!

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0 (Four-and-a-half innings, 10-run rule): Marquette scored a single run in the first, then scored five times in the third and six more in the fourth to take the win in the season opener for both teams

Kiley Beth Kirchner had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Explorers, while Lauren Lenihan had two hits and two RBIs, Hayley Porter had two hits, Carli Foesterling and Abby Sullivan each had two RBIs, and Abigail Porter also drove home a run.

Lenihan pitched a complete game, allowing only one hit, by Bryleigh Ward, while walking no one and striking out 11.

The Explorers open the season 1-0, while CM starts out 0-1.

