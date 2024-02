Listen to the story

SPRINGFIELD, IL -- Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 57,968 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season, Nov. 20-22. Hunters took 51,830 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2014.

The second segment of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season is Dec. 3-6.



Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 11-13;

Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (first segment) in select counties only on Dec. 31, 2015-Jan. 3, 2016;

Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (second segment) in select counties only on Jan. 15-17, 2016;

Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 17, 2016 (closed Dec. 3-6 in counties open for Firearm Deer Season)

For details on deer hunting, open counties, and other information, check the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/deer

