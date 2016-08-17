Hunter Hyde
August 17, 2016 12:10 PM August 17, 2016 12:11 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Hunter Hyde
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Billy and Amanda Hyde of Wood River
Birth weight: 7 lbs 0 oz
Birth Length: 18 ½ inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 7:53 AM
Date: August 5, 2016
Hospital: Anderson
Siblings: Bryce
Grandparents: William & Debra Hyde; James & Beth Frey; All of Rosewood Heights; Danny Smith of Wood River
More like this:
Apr 1, 2024 - "Serious Inquiry:" My Just Desserts Closes Under Campbell Ownership, But Still Hope For New Beginning