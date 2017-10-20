EDWARDSVILLE - In today’s aggressive professional environment, an advanced degree gives individuals a competitive edge as they boast enhanced leadership preparation, applied skills, and proven excitement for continuous learning and discovery.

Approximately 370 prospective students received information on Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s more than 100 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs during the Graduate School Open House held Wednesday, Oct. 18 on campus.

“There are multiple advantages to pursuing an advanced degree at SIUE, including our supportive learning environment, rich intellectual experiences, access to distinguished faculty and specialized research centers, and notable growth in external funding for research and creative activities,” said Jerry Weinberg, PhD, associate provost for research and dean of the SIUE Graduate School.

At the Open House, prospective students learned more about admissions requirements and financial support, including graduate assistantships and competitive graduate awards. During the event’s two sessions, approximately 365 individuals applied for graduate school.

“Today’s event was incredibly helpful, because I talked with representatives from multiple programs,” said Hannah Lupton, of Palmer. “I would eventually like to work in a lab doing research, so I was especially interested in the chemistry and pharmaceutical science graduate programs. I also learned about the integrative studies option, which allows people to build their own program.”

“I came to learn more about the art therapy counseling program,” said Haruka Kawata. “I’ve heard it’s a great program that is student-focused. I was glad to be able to meet some faculty in person. I also took advantage of the opportunity to talk to current graduate students who were here to answer questions about their experiences and student life.”

Open House attendees had the opportunity to speak with representatives from each of the graduate programs in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Schools of Nursing, Business, Pharmacy, Engineering, and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

“The Graduate School Open House has always been a fruitful event for our program, as we typically gain up to 12 applicants,” said Morris Taylor, PhD, associate professor and chair of the public administration and policy analysis program. “The event offers a unique opportunity for us as program representatives to meet face-to-face with prospective students and talk with them about program specifics and career outlooks.”

“In the future, the national competition’s only going to become more intense,” he added. “I would advise anyone who’s considering a graduate degree to pursue one as soon as possible. It puts individuals in a much better position in terms of employability and develops them into informed, educated citizens.”

The spring Graduate Admissions Open House will be held April 11, 2018.

For more information on pursuing a graduate degree at SIUE call 618-650-2741 or email graduateadmissions@siue.edu.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (Ed.D.) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (PhD), and the College of Arts and Sciences features an Environmental Resources and Policy cooperative PhD.

