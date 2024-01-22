EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Highway Department is inviting local road users in the Alton and Godfrey area to two public involvement meetings to discuss potential improvements to Humbert Road.

Madison County Engineer Adam Walden said the Highway Department has prioritized capital improvements to Humbert Road to reduce traffic accidents, increase pedestrian safety, and support overall roadway accessibility within its five-year plan.

The proposed project would modify the number of traffic lanes and add a dedicated turn lane. In addition, a permanent sidewalk would be added to support pedestrian traffic. The meetings are intended to provide an opportunity for the community to learn about the project, ask questions, and provide valuable feedback.

During the event, Highway Department employees will be on hand to discuss the proposed project and answer citizen’s questions. CBB Transportation Solutions, who recently completed a traffic study examining the proposed improvements, will also be available to present study findings and discuss the results.

"We believe in the importance of community involvement in the decision-making process,” Walden said. “Public participation is highly encouraged, and we look forward to a productive and engaging discussion."

Both meetings will be held at Godfrey Village Hall. The meetings will last 90 minutes and be in “open-house” format.

Event Details:

Date & Time:

Monday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Location: Village Hall of Godfrey, 6810 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035

