ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating human remains found in the 6700 block of Finchdale Court.

On October 8, 2021, at approximately 1:30 PM, police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for found property in the 6700 block of Finchdale Court. Responding officers located what appeared to be partial human remains in a nearby creek.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

