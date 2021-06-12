BOYS TENNIS

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT

Edwardsville's Colton Hulme won his first match of day two of the Class 2A singles, while Triad's Jaden Henderson in Class 1A singles and the team of Kyle Langenstein and Jake Stewart lost their only match of the day in the consolation bracket and were eliminated at the IHSA boys state tennis tournament in northwest suburban Chicago.

Hulme won his fourth-round consolation bracket match over Marco Czosnyka of Park Ridge Maine South 6-7, 6-4, 10-6 to advance to the fifth round, but was eliminated by Pranav Gadiraju of Barrington 6-0, 6-0.

Henderson won his fourth-round consolation bracket match over Zane Bisharat of Darien Hinsdale South 6-4, 6-1, but lost in the fifth round to Ryan Nelson of LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 6-3, 6-0. Langenstein and Stewart lost their fifth-round consolation match to Sammy Valeo and Tommy King of Elmhurst Timothy Christian 6-2, 6-0.

The finals in both classes will be played on Saturday.

