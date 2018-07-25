EDWARDSVILLE - Those driving by the Gateway Commerce Center area on Illinois-255 have noticed a lot of activity in recent weeks and it will be the future home of two World Wide Technology warehouses totaling one-million square feet each.

City of Edwardsville Economic Development Director Walt Williams said the development will have “extremely huge” implications for Edwardsville and the surrounding area.

Ground work has been underway in recent weeks and soon people will be able to see walls placed on the concrete floor.

Williams said the Worldwide Technology expansion is projected to bring 500 additional jobs to the area to start. The two warehouses are projected to be open by the spring 2019 and fall 2019 each. The expansion will likely produce considerably more than 500 jobs in the end. The construction jobs, tax benefits and economic impact of the expansion are astronomical, Williams said.

Worldwide Technology describes itself as a “fun” and “driven” company, and is a systems integrator packed with the “brightest and best minds” and plenty of “friendly faces.”

World Wide Technology has its headquarters in Maryland Heights, Mo.

Jobs already advertised are project engineer - network and server, international trade compliance specialist, lead warehouse associate, international transportation specialist, lead warehouse associate, production control analyst, technical solutions architect, and more.

See below for link for jobs at World Wide Technology in Edwardsville:

https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/public/RTI.home?c=2166501&d=WWTExternalCareerSite

