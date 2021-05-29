EDWARDSVILLE - Grant Huebner, Adam Powell and Cade Hardy had key RBIs in the first game, then Edwardsville scored three times in the third and sixth inning of the second game as the Tigers swept a doubleheader from Triad 6-0 and 8-1 Friday afternoon and evening at Tom Pile Field.

The sweep extended Edwardsville's current winning streak to 24 straight, and also allowed the Tigers to break the 30-win plateau for the season.

Edwardsville scored three times in the second to start out the first game, then scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth to get the win.

Hayden Moore, Evan Funkhouser, Riley Iffrig and Powell all had hits for the Tigers in the opener, with Huebner, Powell and Hardy all driving home runs.

Connor Bain had two hits for the Knights in the first game, while Brady Twyman had the other hit in the game. while Caleb Durbin struck out two while on the mound.

Andrew Wiley had three strikeouts for the Tigers, while Evan Funkhouser fanned a pair.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the nightcap, Edwardsville scored once in the second, added three in the third, had a single run in the fourth and added three more in the sixth, while the Knights plated a run in the top of the seventh.

Moore and Huebner both had a hit and two RBIs in the second game for the Tigers, while Zak Zoelzer had a hit and drove in a run and Alec Marchetto, Ty Berumen, Caeleb Copeland and Trent Schroeder had hits in the game. while Spencer Stearns and Funkhouser also drove in a run each.

Twyman had Triad's only hit of the second game, while Brady Coon struck out three while on the mound and Tobey Sutter and Gabe Giacoletto fanned one batter each.

Conrad Heppler struck out a pair on the mound for Edwardsville, while Carson Krapf and Evan Roe each had a strikeout each.

The Tigers are now 30-3 on the year, and conclude their regular season next week, hosting Waterloo on Tuesday, then play at Highland in the season finale Wednesday, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m. Edwardsville then hosts Collinsville in its first playoff game next Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

The Knights go to 20-9, and hosts a pair of Southwestern Conference teams on Saturday, playing Belleville West at 10 a.m., then take on O'Fallon at 12 noon. Triad concludes its regular season with a pair of home games, Tuesday against Alton at 2 p.m. and Wednesday again against O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. The Knights begin the Class 3A tournament at home next Friday against Carbondale as the top seed in their regional. The game starts at 4:30 p.m.

More like this: