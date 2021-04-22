EDWARDSVILLE 8, DE SMET JESUIT 6: A five-run first inning was all that Edwardsville needed as the Tigers won over DeSmet Jesuit of Creve Coeur, Mo.

Grant Huebner and Riley Iffrig both hit home runs in the game, with Iffrig having two hits and three RBIs, while Huebner and Evan Funkhouser both had two hits and a RBI. Caleb Copeland and Hayden Moore also had hits, with Spencer Stearns driving home a run.

Funkhouser went five innings on the mound for the Tigers, allowing two runs on three hits while walking two and fanning three in getting the win, while Ty Myers went the final two innings, allowing four runs on four hits, walking two and striking out one to earn the save.

Edwardsville improves to 6-1, while the Spartans fall to 7-12.

