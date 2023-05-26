CHARLESTON - Charles Shaw and Justin Spiller of East St. Louis SIUE Charter qualified in their events, while Father McGivney Catholic's Justin Huber went through to the final in the 400 meters and Madison qualified two of its relay teams in the preliminaries of the IHSA Class 1A track and field state meet Thursday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

The qualified athletes will be competing in the finals on Saturday, along with those who go through in the Class 2A and 3A preliminaries, which will take place on Friday.

In the 100 meters, Shaw went through to the final with a time of 10.97 seconds while Austin Stanton of Piasa Southwestern had a time of 11.30 seconds, teammate Collin Robinson came in at 11.37 seconds and Isaiah Williams of Madison was in at 11.44 seconds, all three missing the final. In the 200 meters, Shaw also qualified with a time of 22.15 seconds, with Madison's DeByron Boyd also going through at 22.43 seconds. Kaylon Bursey of the Trojans had a time of 22.79 seconds and Kai King of Maryville Christian came in at 23.48 seconds, but both did not qualify for the finals.

In the 400 meters, Huber qualified with a time of 50.47 seconds, with Robinson having a time of 51.49 seconds, while there were no local qualifiers in either the 800 or 1,600 meters. James Gilman of Maryville had a time in the 800 of 2:01.75, but did not qualify.

In the hurdles races, Spiller had a time of 15.51 seconds to qualify in the 110 meters, while there were no local qualifiers in the 300 meters. In the relay races, Madison went through in the 4x100 meters with a time of 43.35 seconds, with Staunton coming in at 44.85 seconds, failing to qualify. In the 4x200 meters, the Trojans also qualified for the final with a time of 1:30.19, with Staunton having a time of 1:32.95, again missing out on the final. There were no local teams qualifying for either the 4x400 or 4x800 meter races.

In the field events, no area throwers made it through to the finals of the shot put and discus throw, while in the pole vault, Carlinville's Mason Gilpin made it through to the final, clearing 3.80 meters, while Earnest Davenport III of Madison qualified for the high jump final, going over at 1.88 meters. In the long jump, with Griffin Kohlmiller of Metro-East Lutheran having a jump of 5.94 meters, while in the triple jump, Shaw went 12.34 meters, but it's not yet known if they qualified for the finals.

The state meet continues on Friday with the Class 2A and 3A preliminaries, with the finals in all three classes going on Saturday.

