SPRINGFIELD — Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), a leading Catholic health ministry with operations in Illinois and Wisconsin, announced today that Kevin L. Lewis, MD, CPE, FAASM, will join the system’s executive leadership team as senior vice president and chief physician executive on Aug. 28.

“Dr. Lewis brings an ideal mix of health care leadership experience and passion for our mission,” said Damond Boatwright, president and chief executive officer, HSHS. “He is a proven leader with a track record of success spanning two decades. His background in Catholic health care will support our mission to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love as we carry forward the legacy of the Hospital Sisters.”

A pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine physician by training, Dr. Lewis practiced for 15 years before fully focusing on his journey as a health care executive. He previously served as the Regional President and CEO of SSM Health Medical Group as well as the Regional Chief Clinical Officer of SSM Health – Oklahoma, based in Oklahoma City, OK.

“The depth and breadth of the mission at HSHS, as well as the extent to which leaders value their connection to the mission, really struck me,” Lewis said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve in a ministry with such a rich, enduring legacy and an equally bright future.”

Dr. Lewis is a graduate of Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Okla., and the University of Texas Health Sciences Center San Antonio for Medical School. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine-Tulsa and Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine fellowship at the University of Kentucky.

Kevin and his wife, Michelle, have three adult daughters. Relocating to Springfield will be a homecoming of sorts, as Dr. Lewis lived in Springfield as a child, attending DuBois Elementary School from kindergarten through second grade.

About Hospital Sisters Health System

Hospital Sisters Health System’s (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high-quality Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our physician practices and 15 local hospitals in two states – Illinois (Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Shelbyville and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, and Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the founding institute. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org.

