CENTRAL/SOUTHERN IL — With new COVID-19 cases increasing in Illinois, leaders at HSHS Illinois hospitals, HSHS Medical Group clinics and Prairie Cardiovascular are urging community members to get the COVID-19 vaccine and follow masking and social distancing guidelines advised by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 11,682 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week. According to a recent IDPH update, cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have increased by 46% over last few weeks and hospitalizations are up 35%, including increases in ICU admissions by 24% and a 41% increase of people with COVID-19 on ventilators.

HSHS Illinois hospitals have seen a two-fold increase in patients admitted for COVID-19 since July 2021. “The trend we are seeing is that patients who are admitted and ventilated at our HSHS hospitals are unvaccinated,” said Marc Shelton, MD, FACC, HSHS senior vice president and chief clinical officer. “While we have seen an increase of COVID-19 patients in the recent weeks, we are not near the totals seen prior to vaccine availability. Vaccinating yourself and your loved ones will help protect our community from the devastating consequences of this latest surge due to the Delta variant.”

HSHS hospitals continue to provide care to any type of patient. No one should delay care, especially emergent, for fear of COVID-19 or overloading at any health care entity.

While many are concerned about older adults getting COVID-19, CDC reports that severe disease and hospitalization occurs in all age groups, including adolescents aged 12-17 years. HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital has seen increased pediatric patients in the emergency department and admitted to inpatient care due to COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

HSHS is also seeing a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 tests requested and administered. Therefore, HSHS Medical Group has nearly quadrupled the number of spots available in the drive-thru COVID-19 testing/vaccination site in Springfield near SCHEELS.

“Testing volumes have more than doubled from early July to date,” says Keith Griffeth, HSHS Medical Group vice president of quality. Positivity rates for COVID-19 tests administered by HSHS Medical Group have jumped from 2% to 12%.

“We are ready to meet the needs of our communities, whether that’s through testing, vaccination or answering questions and concerns individuals may have about the vaccine,” says Griffeth.

Where can I get the vaccine?

HSHS Medical Group offers COVID-19 vaccines to community members who are 12 years and older. A parent or guardian must accompany those age 12-17 when they receive the vaccine, and Pfizer is the only type of COVID-19 vaccine available to those in that 12-17 age range.

HSHS Medical Group offers COVID-19 vaccines and testing to their patients at drive-thru locations and some primary care clinics.

Details are listed below on how to make an appointment by phone, online or by just showing up. Please note that appointments are preferred to ensure adequate vaccine supply and can be made for children as well as adults at all of our vaccination sites.

Drive-Thru Care in Springfield

Located in SCHEELS’ parking lot at 1118 Legacy Pointe Dr., Springfield, IL

Testing appointments available Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. (appointment through MyChart required)

Vaccine appointments available Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 1 – 4 p.m.

Vaccine walk-ins welcome Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 2 – 4 p.m.

Drive-Thru Care in Decatur

Located at 5285 E. Maryland St., Suite A, Decatur, IL 62521

Testing appointments available Tuesday & Thursday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (appointment through MyChart required)

Vaccine appointments available Tuesday & Thursday from 1 – 4 p.m.

Vaccine walk-ins welcome Tuesday & Thursday from 2 – 4 p.m.

Drive-Thru Care in O’Fallon

406 Hartman Ln., O’Fallon, IL 62269

Testing appointments available Tuesday & Thursday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (appointment through MyChart required)

Vaccine appointments available Tuesday & Thursday from 1 – 4 p.m.

Vaccine walk-ins welcome Tuesday & Thursday from 2 – 4 p.m.

We encourage anyone interested in getting the vaccine to schedule an appointment by calling 1-844-216-4707 or online using our patient portal called MyChart.

It is free and easy to create an HSHS MyChart account:

Go to www.hshsmyhealthrecord.com

Login or Create a MyChart account by clicking “Sign Up Now.”

Under Quick Links, click “COVID-19 Vaccine Link.”

Click “COVID-19 Vaccination” and answer questions on eligibility to schedule a FIRST DOSE vaccine appointment.

If appointments are full, please check back as additional days and times will be added based available vaccine supplies and clinic days.

To find an HSHS vaccine clinic near you, visit www.HSHS.org/vaccine.

