O’FALLON — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s Wound Care Center has been named a recipient of the Center of Distinction award by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. This is the third consecutive year that the center has achieved this recognition.

The Wound Care Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92%. There were 532 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 305 achieved the honor. Other Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) hospitals receiving this same honor include HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our Wound Care Center team for once again achieving this national distinction,” shared St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and CEO Chris Klay. “The compassionate, high-quality care that our Wound Care Center team provides to their patients is life-changing for many. This award represents their commitment to providing top-tier care that is consistent, and we congratulate the entire team for their ongoing competence in serving our patients.”

St. Elizabeth’s Wound Care Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers® and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Advanced wound care modalities provided by the hospital’s wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

Jennifer Steiner, RN and clinical program director for St. Elizabeth’s Wound Care Center, said, “Our team members take extreme pride in making sure that we provide the best care collaboratively and provide the most effective treatments for our patients. Our focus is always to find the cause, heal the wound and help educate the patient on preventing future wounds and avoiding other related health problems,” she said. “We are devoted to healing problem wounds for our patients and helping them reclaim the quality of their lives. We enjoy celebrating with our patients when we can release them from our care because their wound has been healed.”

If you or a loved one is suffering from a wound that has not begun to heal after four weeks with traditional treatment methods, contact St. Elizabeth’s Wound Care Center at 618-234-2120, ext. 32742. A physician referral is not required.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org.

